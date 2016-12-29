Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 64,273 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 253.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 1,713,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. Paypal Holdings’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $110,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,043 shares in the company, valued at $419,596.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

