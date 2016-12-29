Schlumberger NV (SLB) Stake Lowered by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Schlumberger NV comprises approximately 2.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger NV were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger NV by 379.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger NV during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger NV during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.56% during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,488 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. Schlumberger NV has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $117.09 billion.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger NV had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger NV will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger NV’s dividend payout ratio is -108.70%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/schlumberger-nv-slb-stake-lowered-by-nichols-pratt-advisers-llp-ma/1135487.html.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger NV from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Schlumberger NV in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger NV in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In other news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $11,578,757.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.