SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) Position Increased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications Corp. were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications Corp. by 53.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in SBA Communications Corp. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SBA Communications Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications Corp. during the third quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications Corp. by 57.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 0.73. SBA Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $118.57.

SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.44. SBA Communications Corp. had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business earned $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. SBA Communications Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corp. will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) Position Increased by BB&T Securities LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/sba-communications-corp-sbac-position-increased-by-bbt-securities-llc/1135867.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SBA Communications Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on SBA Communications Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks Inc. started coverage on SBA Communications Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SBA Communications Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

About SBA Communications Corp.

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.