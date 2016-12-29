Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Receives Market Perform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their market perform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.01.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 28.37 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The company’s market cap is $1.55 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.83) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

