Sanchez Energy Corp. (SN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanchez Energy Corp. (NYSE:SN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. KLR Group lowered shares of Sanchez Energy Corp. from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Sanchez Energy Corp. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy Corp. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corp. (NYSE:SN) opened at 9.37 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $554.95 million. Sanchez Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Sanchez Energy Corp. (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sanchez Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanchez Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in Sanchez Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy Corp. by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Sanchez Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Corp. Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

