Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $313,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 28.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.15. 3,228,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Salesforce.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce.com Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other Salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,788,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,033,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,910,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $48,696.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

