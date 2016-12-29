Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities set a $90.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial Inc. set a $105.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/salesforce-com-inc-crm-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1135613.html.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.064% on Thursday, hitting $69.134. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,117 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.353 and a beta of 1.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,602.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 33,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $2,604,821.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 123.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 7,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.