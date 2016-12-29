RWE AG (RWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.32 ($14.91).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €10.50 ($10.94) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC set a €11.40 ($11.88) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Independent Research GmbH set a €13.70 ($14.27) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($15.21) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) traded up 0.490% on Thursday, reaching €11.694. The company had a trading volume of 16,429 shares. The company’s market capitalization is €7.24 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.83. RWE AG has a 12 month low of €10.00 and a 12 month high of €16.45.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

