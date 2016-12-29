Rollins Inc. (ROL) Stake Cut by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 162,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) traded up 0.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,206 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.20. Rollins Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $424 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Rollins from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which provides pest and termite control services. The Company operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico.

