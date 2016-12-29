Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for eBay Inc. (EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $34.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $41.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Vetr cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.37 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. eBay has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 39,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,161,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $520,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 68,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 476.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

