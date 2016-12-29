Richard Rappaport Sells 1,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) Stock

Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Rappaport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $26,130.00.

Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) opened at 24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.27. Skechers USA Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $34.27.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business earned $942.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.38 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr upgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.19 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

