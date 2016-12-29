Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Toro Co. (TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) by 107.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toro were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 20.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 223,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 66.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 324,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 130,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Toro by 134.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 51.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Toro by 107.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,046,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,558,000 after buying an additional 2,095,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) traded up 0.840% during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.309. 353,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.334 and a beta of 0.48. Toro Co. has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $58.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro Co. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $607,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Alkire sold 17,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $998,048.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $53,418.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution.

