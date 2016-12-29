Rhumbline Advisers Has $9,578,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 255,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,246,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 114,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) traded up 0.16% on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 506,391 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post $7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Nomura set a $100.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $102.50) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of jewelry, watches and associated services in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are the Sterling Jewelers division, the UK Jewelry division, the Zale division, which consists of Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda, and the Other segment.

