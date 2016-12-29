Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 68,808 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $101,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 80.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) traded up 1.1054% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.0701. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,999 shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.1403 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 963.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 68,808 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-68808-shares-of-annaly-capital-management-inc-nly/1135639.html.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $12.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

In related news, insider David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.