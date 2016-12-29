REX American Resources Corp. (REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $231,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,364,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX) opened at 99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. REX American Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.16. REX American Resources Corp. had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm earned $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. Equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Corp. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corp. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Feltl & Co. started coverage on REX American Resources Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.50 target price for the company.

REX American Resources Corp. Company Profile

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company has invested in approximately three ethanol production entities, two of which the Company has a majority ownership interest in. The Company operates through alternative energy segment. The Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

