Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 406,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 37.4% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings during the second quarter worth $3,820,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings during the third quarter worth $15,956,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) traded down 1.40% on Thursday, hitting $30.35. 1,375,419 shares of the stock traded hands. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company earned $549 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/restoration-hardware-holdings-inc-rh-position-cut-by-korea-investment-corp/1135850.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $35.00 target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $50.00 target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Company Profile

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. RH classifies its sales into furniture, including both indoor and outdoor furniture, and non-furniture, including lighting, textiles, accessories and home decor, product lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.