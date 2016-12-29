Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Grid PLC (NGG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Grid PLC (NYSE: NGG) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2016 – National Grid PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/15/2016 – National Grid PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2016 – National Grid PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2016 – National Grid PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

12/9/2016 – National Grid PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/7/2016 – National Grid PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2016 – National Grid PLC was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2016 – National Grid PLC is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – National Grid PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/9/2016 – National Grid PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

National Grid PLC (NYSE:NGG) opened at 57.82 on Thursday. National Grid PLC has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

