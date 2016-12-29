Rentech Inc. (RTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentech Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rentech an industry rank of 51 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) opened at 2.07 on Monday. Rentech has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. Rentech had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 143.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rentech will post $12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rentech by 26.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rentech during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rentech during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Rentech during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Rentech by 529.3% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86,452 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rentech

Rentech, Inc is a provider of wood fiber processing services, wood chips and wood pellets. The Company’s processing business includes Fulghum Fibres, Inc (Fulghum), which operates approximately 30 wood chipping mills in the United States and South America. The Company provides wood yard operations services.

