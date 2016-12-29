Red Hat’s (RHT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the open-source software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised shares of Red Hat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.24.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 70.02 on Friday. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Hat will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Red Hat’s (RHT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/red-hats-rht-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-jmp-securities/1135272.html.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $86,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,004,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Red Hat during the second quarter worth $137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Red Hat by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.