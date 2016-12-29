Real Estate Management Services LLC Raises Stake in Colony Financial Inc. (CLNY)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Financial Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,210,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Colony Financial accounts for about 6.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Financial were worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,612,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 248,368 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Financial by 25.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 1,721,100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Colony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 478,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Colony Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Financial Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 135,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.75. Colony Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Colony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.78%.

WARNING: “Real Estate Management Services LLC Raises Stake in Colony Financial Inc. (CLNY)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/real-estate-management-services-llc-raises-stake-in-colony-financial-inc-clny/1135447.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Colony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Colony Financial Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Financial Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.