Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $12,855,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for about 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 758,867 shares. Cousins Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on development, acquisition, leasing and property management. The Company’s investment strategy is to purchase Class A office assets or locate opportunistic development or redevelopment projects in its core markets to which it can add value through relationships, capital, or market expertise.

