Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 72,995 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $56,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 94.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. Qualcomm Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-sold-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc/1135441.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Qualcomm from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other Qualcomm news, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,288.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.