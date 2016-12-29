QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,683,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) traded down 1.134% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.745. The company had a trading volume of 735,608 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.49 billion. QEP Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business earned $382.40 million during the quarter. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc. will post ($1.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc (QEP) is a holding company with two subsidiaries, QEP Energy Company and QEP Marketing Company, which are engaged in two primary lines of business: oil and gas exploration and production (QEP Energy), and oil and gas marketing, operation of a gas gathering system and an underground gas storage facility, and corporate activities (QEP Marketing and Other).

