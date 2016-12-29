Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) traded up 0.948% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.275. 105,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. Q2 Holdings has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $32.85.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Q2 Holdings had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. Q2 Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam D. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $718,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,235,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,394.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 323.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

