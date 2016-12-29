Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,184 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.89. 14,688,056 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $307.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

