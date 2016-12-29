Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,789,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after buying an additional 197,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,692,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, PacWest Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.3451% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.3601. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,401 shares. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5020 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Co. had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Procter & Gamble Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In related news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Co.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

