Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $489,293,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,864 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $489,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 444.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $125,000. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) opened at 173.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.29. AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $192.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 50.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc. will post $6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

