Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $438,908,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $438,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,561,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,543,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,709,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,977,000 after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,193,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,882,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,236,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,318,000 after buying an additional 144,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 280.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.12 and a 12 month high of $292.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. will post $10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/principal-financial-group-inc-has-438908000-position-in-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly/1135398.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.79.

In other news, Director Charles H. Oreilly, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.42, for a total value of $2,684,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,278 shares in the company, valued at $36,848,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy purchased 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.96 per share, with a total value of $131,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.