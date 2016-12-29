Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 122,703 Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $295,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 81.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. Verisk Analytics Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $86.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business earned $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In related news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 52,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $4,278,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,982.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $1,577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

