Press Ganey Holdings Inc (PGND) Stake Held by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC held its stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Press Ganey Holdings were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings during the second quarter worth $20,503,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings during the second quarter worth $8,815,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings during the second quarter worth $873,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Press Ganey Holdings by 132.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Press Ganey Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGND) remained flat at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Press Ganey Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

PGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Press Ganey Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Press Ganey Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Press Ganey Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

About Press Ganey Holdings

Press Ganey Holdings, Inc is a provider of patient experience and caregiver measurement, performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company provides its clients with a digital platform that captures the perspectives of patients, physicians, nurses and other healthcare employees and enables its clients to benchmark, analyze and manage the patient and caregiver experience.

