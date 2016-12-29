Power Financial Corp (PWF) Receives C$34.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.17.

PWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Financial Corp from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded Power Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a C$35.00 price target on Power Financial Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Financial Corp from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) opened at 33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Power Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Power Financial Corp Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has operations in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe, through its controlling interests in Great- West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) and IGM Financial Inc (IGM). It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

