Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.50. 333,885 shares of the company traded hands. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $30.80 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources Co. will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wunderlich increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Dove sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,086,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,851,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,467,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

