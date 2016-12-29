Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Post third-quarter 2016 earnings release, Pilgrim’s Pride’s shares have underperformed compared with the Zacks-categorized Food-Meat Products industry. A stronger U.S. dollar is expected to depress the company’s foreign revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, extensive treats of business rivalry might narrow down its market share in the near term. Notably, operational efficacy of the company is highly sensitive to outbreak of livestock diseases. Even so, higher prices of certain major inputs might increase the company’s near term costs. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2016, reflecting negative market sentiments.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPC. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 18.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 283.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. during the second quarter worth $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s) is a retail food store. The Company is a producer and seller of chicken products with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

