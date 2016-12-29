Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 18th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 14,400 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $259,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,317.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 4,439 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,682.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,026,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,568,000 after buying an additional 182,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 29.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 550,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,478,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,083,000 after buying an additional 746,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,358,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 1,292,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a healthcare real estate company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 150 properties located in approximately 30 states with approximately 5,799,340 net leasable square feet.

