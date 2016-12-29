PHH Corp. (PHH) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

PHH Corp. (NYSE:PHH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PHH Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHH Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PHH Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PHH Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of PHH Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PHH Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHH Corp. (NYSE:PHH) opened at 14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. PHH Corp. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm’s market cap is $766.47 million.

PHH Corp. (NYSE:PHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.67 million. PHH Corp. had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. PHH Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PHH Corp. will post ($1.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHH Corp. Company Profile

PHH Corporation (PHH) is a non-bank mortgage originator and servicer of the United States residential mortgage loans. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. Its Mortgage Production segment originates, purchases and sells mortgage loans through PHH Mortgage.

