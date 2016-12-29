Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PPHM) Short Interest Update

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,181 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 646,318 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,314,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PPHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 228,515 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) opened at 0.3249 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $83.55 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.82%. The company earned $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peregrine Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts.

