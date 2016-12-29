PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $519,379,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $370,675,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $358,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.16% during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 719,547 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.51. PepsiCo Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm earned $16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.72 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

