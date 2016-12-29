Patrick J. Migliaccio Sells 1,366 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,366 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $49,476.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) opened at 35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. New Jersey Resources Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $38.92.

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. New Jersey Resources Corp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp. will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. New Jersey Resources Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is an energy services holding company that provides retail and wholesale energy services to customers primarily in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Appalachian, Northeastern, and Western market areas of the United States, as well as Canada. The Company operates within four reportable business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream (formerly Energy Holdings).

