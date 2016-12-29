Pastel & Associes SA Has $6,751,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Pastel & Associes SA reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corp. comprises approximately 10.2% of Pastel & Associes SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pastel & Associes SA’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 81.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,135,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,022,000 after buying an additional 3,194,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,476,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,198,000 after buying an additional 1,216,940 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,322,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,773,000 after buying an additional 972,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,653,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,798,000 after buying an additional 830,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,451,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,709,000 after buying an additional 806,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,140 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.90 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. International Business Machines Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $165.50 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut International Business Machines Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $155.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America Corp. set a $185.00 price objective on International Business Machines Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,436.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $50,176.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

