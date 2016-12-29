Parnassus Investments CA Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NWN)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $110,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 19,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Northwest Natural Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $87.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Co. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

