Parnassus Investments CA Increases Stake in Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE:CCC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,760 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Calgon Carbon Corp. were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,534,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 252,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,545,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. during the second quarter worth about $23,453,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE:CCC) traded down 0.29% on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 23,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Calgon Carbon Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Calgon Carbon Corp. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Calgon Carbon Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calgon Carbon Corp. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Calgon Carbon Corp.’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parnassus Investments CA Increases Stake in Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/parnassus-investments-ca-increases-stake-in-calgon-carbon-corp-ccc/1135526.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Calgon Carbon Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 34,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $509,529.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calgon Carbon Corp.

Calgon Carbon Corporation is engaged in the manufacture, supply, reactivation and application of activated carbons and the manufacture of ballast water treatment, ultraviolet light disinfection and ion-exchange (IX) technologies. The Company’s technologies are used for the treatment of drinking water, wastewater, ballast water, air emissions, and various industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.