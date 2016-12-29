Panera Bread’s (PNRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Panera Bread Co. (NASDAQ:PNRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr raised Panera Bread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Longbow Research raised Panera Bread from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Panera Bread from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.04.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 208.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.57. Panera Bread has a one year low of $178.99 and a one year high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Panera Bread will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Panera Bread’s (PNRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/panera-breads-pnra-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-rbc-capital-markets/1135240.html.

In other Panera Bread news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $37,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,907,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,378,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,772,000 after buying an additional 286,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 825,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,812,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 682,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.