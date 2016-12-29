ORIENT O/SEAS INTL ADR EACH REPR 5 (OROVY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIENT O/SEAS INTL ADR EACH REPR 5 (NASDAQ:OROVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of ORIENT O/SEAS INTL ADR EACH REPR 5 (NASDAQ:OROVY) opened at 19.16 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion. ORIENT O/SEAS INTL ADR EACH REPR 5 has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

