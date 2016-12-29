Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oracle Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Oracle Corp. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oracle Corp. by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,159 shares. Oracle Corp. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corp. had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Vetr raised shares of Oracle Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $323,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

