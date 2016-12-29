ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Position Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2,595.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2,993.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) traded up 1.59% during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 74,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ONE Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

