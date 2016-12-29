ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 13.07 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/on-semiconductor-corp-on-evp-george-h-cave-sells-70000-shares-of-stock/1135336.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. by 88.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,159,000 after buying an additional 9,913,421 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. by 73.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,253,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,972,000 after buying an additional 3,071,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. during the third quarter valued at $28,793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 1,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. during the third quarter valued at $14,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Vetr upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About ON Semiconductor Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.