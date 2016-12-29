Oil States International Inc. (OIS) VP Philip Scott Moses Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) VP Philip Scott Moses sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) opened at 39.10 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion. Oil States International Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International Inc. will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current year.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Oil States International in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oil States International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of specialty products and services to oil and natural gas companies throughout the world. The Company’s segments include offshore products and well site services. It designs and manufactures a number of products for the offshore energy industry through Offshore Products segments.

