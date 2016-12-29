Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,343,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,305 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/oakbrook-investments-llc-lowers-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon/1135665.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.74.

In related news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.