Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 11,364 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.1549% during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.2128. 296,731 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.3067 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/nuance-investments-llc-acquires-11364-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr/1135485.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

