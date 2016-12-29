Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2,382,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 20.5% in the second quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,186,000 after buying an additional 252,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,194,000 after buying an additional 528,466 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 3,718,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Co. had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

In other Procter & Gamble Co. news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Co.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

